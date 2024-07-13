11,581 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. 5,285,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

