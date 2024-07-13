10,466 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,602,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS UFEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 6,074 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

