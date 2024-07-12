Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zuora

Zuora Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,469 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,530. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.