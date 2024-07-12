Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 275.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 629,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.59.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $108.69. 1,175,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,284. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $144.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

