ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 1,195,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,379,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

