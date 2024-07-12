Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of Zalando stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.97. 16,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Zalando has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.