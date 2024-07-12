Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,948,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 3,507,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,609.9 days.

Shares of YAMHF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

