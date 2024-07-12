WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW International stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WW International by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

