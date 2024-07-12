WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

WVS Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

WVS Financial Cuts Dividend

WVS Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

