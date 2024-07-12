WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of WXXWY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,522. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

