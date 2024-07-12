Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.34 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $72.34 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 143,762,598 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 143,285,952.56011173. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.49775199 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3332 active market(s) with $20,432,392.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

