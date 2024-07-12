Wrapped Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $218.30 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $57,347.20 or 1.00120477 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.79 billion and approximately $218.30 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,282 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

