Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in June

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 499,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.9 days.

Woolworths Group Trading Down 6.5 %

OTCMKTS:WOLWF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

