Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in June

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 499,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.9 days.
Woolworths Group Trading Down 6.5 %
OTCMKTS:WOLWF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
About Woolworths Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.