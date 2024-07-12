Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,567.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,285.64. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $804.28 and a 12 month high of $1,575.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

