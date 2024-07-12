WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
WizzFinancial Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. WizzFinancial has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.73 ($0.56). The stock has a market cap of £22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.15.
About WizzFinancial
