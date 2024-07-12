WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 16,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,001. The company has a market capitalization of $369.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

