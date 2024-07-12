WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 16,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,001. The company has a market capitalization of $369.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
