Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

