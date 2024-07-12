Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WGO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

