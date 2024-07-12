WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 373.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.