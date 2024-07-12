Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

