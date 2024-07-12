Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. 482,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,037,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 3.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.