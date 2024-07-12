Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. 482,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,037,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheels Up Experience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

