Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger Sells 6,600 Shares

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 133,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.45. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Westrock Coffee by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

