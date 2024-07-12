WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $8.99 on Friday, hitting $237.62. 37,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $38,142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $19,697,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

