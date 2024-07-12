WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Up 3.7 %

WDFC stock traded up $8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $6,223,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.