Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock Position Lowered by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 246,217 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 290,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 187,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,281. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

