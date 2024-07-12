Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00044285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,087,860 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

