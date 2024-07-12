Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.45.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

