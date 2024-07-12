Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up approximately 5.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $192,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,921. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

