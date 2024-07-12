VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 55 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $12.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,045.91. The company had a trading volume of 138,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,689. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,012.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,037.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

