VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,198,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,354,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 227,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,394,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,174 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

