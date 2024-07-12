VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 176 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,120,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,358 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 50,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 17,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,849,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.