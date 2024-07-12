VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 140 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,803. The company has a market cap of $748.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $107.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

