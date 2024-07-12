VitalStone Financial LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,528,000 after acquiring an additional 425,620 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

