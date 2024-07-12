Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $355.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.02. The stock has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

