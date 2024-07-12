Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $266.23 and last traded at $264.27. 1,496,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,831,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

