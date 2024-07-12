Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.45. 977,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

