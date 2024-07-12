Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $247.00 at TD Cowen

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $229.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $168.78 and a 12 month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

