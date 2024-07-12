Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 1.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.67. Approximately 504,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,804,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

