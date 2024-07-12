Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.90 and last traded at $93.57. Approximately 2,062,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,421,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

