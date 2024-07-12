Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.52.

VEEV stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.88. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

