Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.02

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.02 and last traded at $164.02, with a volume of 43285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $332,000.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

