Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$101.32 and last traded at C$101.55. Approximately 38,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 45,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.88.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.66.

