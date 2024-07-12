Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s 7th Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 109,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $572,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,274. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.