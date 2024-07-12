Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 8,433,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,537,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

