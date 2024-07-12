Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

