Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.40

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 364305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,574,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after buying an additional 393,219 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,210,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 66,706 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,804,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

