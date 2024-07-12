VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. 147,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

