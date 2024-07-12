Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.51). Approximately 1,877,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,766% from the average daily volume of 100,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.46).

Van Elle Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,324.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Van Elle

In other Van Elle news, insider Frank Nelson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($23,696.68). 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

