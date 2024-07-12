Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Valero Energy by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.81. 306,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,155. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $112.67 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

