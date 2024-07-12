Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 9.1% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 235.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.67. 2,137,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,410. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.